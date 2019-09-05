SERVICES PENDING
Rosemary Faith Arellanes, 8, Bakersfield, Sept. 4, in Madera. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Renato B. Caluya, 60, Everett, WA, Sept. 4. Delano Mortuary.
Ronnie Gene Hill, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Dolores Vera Ibarra, 82, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Helen Krafve, 86, Aug. 31, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Sarah Anne Meyers, 43, August 22, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Mitchell, 50, Sept. 4, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Virginia De Los Santos Morales, 37, Sept. 2, in Lamont. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesus Quinones, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Javier Kelly Ramirez, 24, Aug. 31, in Lamont. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Harold Robison, 64, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Roy Wilbanks, 76, Sept. 3, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Conrad Salside Zepeda, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
NO SERVICES
Donald Preston Lewis, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
