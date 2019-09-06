SERVICES SCHEDULED
Mark Warren Brock, 50, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Graveside service 10 a.m. Sept. 10, Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Georgia Mae Dickerson, 84, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Albert L. Etchecopar, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sept. 10, Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors. Funeral service 10 a.m. Sept. 11, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 12300 Reina Road. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Delia Linda Rivera, 71, Aug. 27, in Bakersfield. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Sept. 8, Basham Funeral Care. Funeral service 10 a.m. Sept. 9, Basham Funeral Care. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Arvin Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Mark Rowe Sabin, 56, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Visitation 1 p.m.; funeral service 2 p.m. Sept. 9, Greenlawn Northeast Chapel, 3700 River Blvd. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Roy Wilbanks, 76, Sept. 3, in Bakersfield. Visitation 11 a.m.; funeral service noon Sept. 7, Basham Funeral Care, Chapel. Basham Funeral Care.
Freda L. Feliz, 60, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Betty Jean Herring, 84, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. Mish Funeral Home.
Gary Moug, 78, Sept. 5, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Anna Mae Tallant, 95, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
