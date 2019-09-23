SERVICES SCHEDULED
Beulah Odle Barnes, 93, Bakersfield, Sept 19. Funeral service 10 a.m. Sept 27, Hillcrest Memorial Chapel. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Arthur Ghilarducci, 93, Buttonwillow, Sept. 20, in Bakersfield. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Oct. 1, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Brooke Marie Torres, 33, Bakersfield, Sept 10. Funeral service 10 a.m. Sept 28, St. Francis Church. Mission Family Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Lilian Alvarenga, 45, Sept. 20, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Eduardo Arturo Lopez Briones, 52, Delano, Sept. 21. Delano Mortuary.
Wesley E. Burns, 63, Lamont, Sept. 21. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Morris Carlson, 85, Sept. 22, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Joan Carter, 88, Sept. 22, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Saavedra Estrada, 55, Sept. 22, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Elena Figueroa, 64, Sept. 22, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Sarmukh Singh Gill, 85, Bakersfield, Sept. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Jesse Guerra, 84, Sept. 20, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Walter McConn, 82, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Leonard William McGill, 77, Sept. 22, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Angel Sanchez, 45, Sept. 19, in San Diego. Basham Funeral Care.
Murlin Blake Witcher, 75, Shafter, Sept. 17. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
NO SERVICES
Richard K. Mcdonald, 88, Bakersfield, Sept. 19. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free death listings supplied by local mortuaries. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. They will be posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
