SERVICES PENDING
Cinthia Brooks, 29, Taft, Sept. 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Otto Leopold Cook, 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Josefina Diaz, 71, Sept. 14, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Francisca Gonzalez, 83, McFarland, Sept. 15. Delano Mortuary.
Curtis Green, 90, Bakersfield, Sept. 12. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Alonso Mananes, 79, Sept. 15, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Freddie Moore, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 11. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Betty Phillips, 91, Sept. 14, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Abundio Ruiz, 66, Bakersfield, Sept. 11. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Margie Shivers, 81, Sept. 15, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Esperanza Solis, 86, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Kelly L. Stout, 54, Bakersfield, Sept. 13. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Beverly Pearl Thompson, 91, Bakersfield, Sept. 14. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
NO SERVICES
Jimmie Allen Curtis, 40, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Sylvia A. Lane, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 15. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Wanda Jean Tonoli, 68, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Neptune Society.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
