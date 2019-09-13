SERVICES SCHEDULED
Ruby Martini McMahan, 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 11. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sept. 14, Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors. Rosary 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Sept. 16, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Samuel Norwood Jr., 74, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
J.C. Ramay, 95, Sept. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Harold Lloyd Youngblood, 93, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302.
