Funeral services for Sept. 3, 2019
SERVICES SCHEDULED
Theodore David Martinez, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Visitation 10 a.m. Sept. 5 at Basham Funeral Care. Graveside service 1:15 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery. www.bashamfuneralcare.com
SERVICES PENDING
Sue Joan Emerson Collier, 81, Bakersfield. Aug. 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Gayle Irene Dennis, 57, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Greenlawn Northeast.
Mary Lorena Hartzell, 96, Bakersfield, Aug. 27, Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary
Raymond Willard Knight, 101, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Lula Pandolfi, 85, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Charles H. Vaughn, 93, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Larry Jennings Walck, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Beulah "Bea" March Williams, 96, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances.
