SERVICES SCHEDULED
Betty Amos, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 16, Basham Funeral Care, Chapel; interment to follow at Arvin Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Ronald “Ron” D. Kirby, 83, Bakersfield, Sept. 2. Visitation 9 a.m. followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. Sept. 14, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5500 Fruitvale Ave. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Denzel Alexander Madewell, 78, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Service 10 a.m. Sept. 14, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Hugh J. Pearson, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. Service with Military Honors 9:15 a.m. Sept. 16, Bakersfield National Cemetery. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
SERVICES PENDING
George Ametjan, 95, Bakersfield, Sept. 11. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ramiro Eduardo Munoz Andrango, 49, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Bobbie Joyce Casher, 69, Sept. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Gale Eugene Crowell Jr., 64, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Carlene Suzanne Mays, 74, Bakersfield, Sept. 3.
Dean Alan Williams, 54, Garberville, CA, Sept. 6.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302.
