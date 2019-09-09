SERVICES SCHEDULED
Larry W. Holiwell, 70, El Cajon, Calif., Sept 1. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Sept. 11, Hillcrest Mortuary Chapel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Sept 12, Hillcrest Mortuary Chapel; interment to follow. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Betty Amos, 77, Sept. 8, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Roberto Charles, 77, Sept. 9, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Jerry Cook, 80, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Subhjit Singh Ghuman, 56, French Camp, CA, Sept. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
David “Mike”Hamilton, 66, Sept. 8, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Lucille Harris, 85, Sept. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Joshua Allen Hefner, 29, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Alvino Duran Lujan Jr., 57, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Guillermina Martinez Mejia, 61, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Elicia Herrera Moreno, 79, Delano, Sept. 8. Delano Mortuary.
Beverly Park, 82, Sept. 8, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Hugh J. Pearson, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Dolores Pesina, 83, Sept. 9, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Cherryl Ann Torres, 60, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
