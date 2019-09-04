SERVICES SCHEDULED
Gail Anita Repp, 73, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Sept. 6, Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3700 River Blvd. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Beulah (Bea) March Williams, 96, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Graveside service 10 a.m. Sept. 6, Greenlawn Cemetery, 3700 River Blvd. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Michael Thomas Alamillo, 44, Bakersfield, Aug. 22. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hazell Louise Blaylock, 73, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Laura Ayon Corrales, 29, Pixley, CA, Sept. 1. Delano Mortuary.
Isabel Valdez Duran, 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Albert L. Etchecopar, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 29. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Troyace Darrel Epps, 47, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Roy G. Garcia, 85, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gloria Jean Hall, 66, Bakersfield, Sept. 31. Mission Family Mortuary.
Constancio Lopez Hernandez, 67, Lamont, Sept. 3, in Bakersfield. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Edith Hollinquest, 83, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Jackie E. Holt, 77, Bakersfield, Aug. 27. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Philip Jackson, 61, Bakersfield, Sept. 2. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Robert Earl Kenny, 72, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ronald “Ron” D. Kirby, 83, Bakersfield, Sept. 2. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Dale Allyn Lindsley, 88, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Neptune Society.
Juan Bautista Lujan, 89, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mannimar Mendez, 34, Bakersfield, Aug. 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ralph Le Roy Miller, 97, Porterville, Sept. 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Patrick Murray, 65, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Elizabeth Johnston Norris, 93, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Allen Leroy Poe, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Charles Reese, 79, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Brooklynn Melissa Rhodes, 12, Bakersfield, Sept. 1, in Madera. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Mark Rowe Sabin, 56, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
John Dominic Staab, 56, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Jesus A. Vaca, 68, Watsonville, CA, Sept. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Daniel Villagomez, 17, Richgrove, CA, Aug. 29. Delano Mortuary.
Graham C. Wheat, 32, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
NO SERVICES
James C. Cornett, 77, Bakersfield, Aug. 27. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Chuck B. Sanders, 61, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
