SERVICES SCHEDULED
Betty J. Banducci, 90, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Sept 14., Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Chapel, followed by a reception at the Rice Bowl Restaurant. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES SCHEDULED
SERVICES PENDING
Joan Evelyn Anderson, 83, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jeanette “Chic” Gail Cloud, 84, Bakersfield, Sept. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Alex B. Edillor, 68, Bakersfield, Sept. 7. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Leon Foster Petty, 96, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lawrence Gabriel Renzi, 98, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
John Walter, 53, Bakersfield, Aug. 6. Angels Cremation Service.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
