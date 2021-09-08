Funeral services for Sept. 9, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Loyd E. Link, 92, Ventura, Sept. 6. Viewing 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Sept. 14 at Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Graveside 11 a.m., Sept. 14 at Shafter Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Santos S. Chavez, 72, Delano, Sept. 3. Delano Mortuary.
Simon Jude Chavez, 90, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jose Luis Espericueta, 66, Shafter, Sept. 7 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Delores Gale Foreshee, 79, Sept. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Alfredo Garcia, 28, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Felipe Garcia, 52, Wasco, Sept. 2 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Eugene Leroy Jackson, 94, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Elaine Lomas Martinez, 63, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Carlo Andrew Romero, 44, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Diane L. Sterling, 78, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Vanessa Alexandra Torres, 22, Shafter, Sept. 5 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Heriberto C. Trujillo, 83, Wasco, Sept. 8 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
