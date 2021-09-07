Funeral services for Sept. 8, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Wanda K. Andrews, 83, Bakersfield, Sept 6. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Arvin Douglas Burton, 60, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Rodrigo Cruz, 34, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Terry Dewight Cunningham, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Isabel Gonzalez, 76, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Mark Howard Johnson, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
John Leonard King, 81, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Sharon Annette Lindsay, 79, Taft, Sept. 6. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Juana Mendoza Vda Martinez, 79, Delano, Sept. 4 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Eloise Mary Jane Marantos, 79, Bakersfield, Sept. 2. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Delbert McCants, 84, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Donna Mae McKenzie, 60, Pixley, Sept. 3. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Betty Myers, 92, Bakersfield, Sept 6. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Armando Rangel, 41, Arvin, Aug. 29. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Gabriel Lopez Reyes, 64, Wasco, Sept. 5. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Richard Leon Rhodes, 76, Bodfish, Sept. 4. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Cornelio Medrano Salazar, 34, Delano, Sept. 3. Delano Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
