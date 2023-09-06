SERVICES PENDING
Betty Banducci, 90, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Patricia Ann Davis, 90, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Arthur Richard Franco, 77, Sept. 3 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Fatima Alejo Garcia, 23, Delano, Sept. 4. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Gabriel Gomez, 69, Lost Hills, Sept. 5. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Vilma Aracely Luna De Arreola, 59, Sept. 2 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Francisco Medina Moreno, 52, Sept. 4 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Roberta Ann Norris, 84, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Tahlia Lynn Orange, 52, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Roy Renter, 90, Sept. 2 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Hortencia Rodriguez, 84, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Angels Cremation Service.
Gary Lynn Ware, 64, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
