Funeral services for Sept. 7, 2022

Rudy Arambula Sr., 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Carabelle Arseneau, 78, Bodfish, Sept. 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Steve Thomas Bowman, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Benny Earl Forbes, 77, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Connie Jean Griffin, 71, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Yvonne Marie Llafet-Barger, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Leilani Gail Louden, 65, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ruben Macias, 83, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Nellie Stafford, 100, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Betty Rae Valez, 82, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Paul Benjamin Wegmueller, 81, Wasco, Sept. 4. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
James Eugene Gibbons, 51, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
