SERVICES PENDING
Connie Diane Anderson, 67, Sept. 1 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Frank Andrade, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. Angels Cremation Service.
Merle Carder, 74, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Angels Cremation Service.
Arthur Desrocher, 70, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Angels Cremation Service.
Godofredo de Guzman, 66, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Angels Cremation Service.
Jay Lamb, 60, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Angels Cremation Service.
Ruben W. Perttula, 94, Sept. 2 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Josephine Pratt, 95, Sept. 4 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Bobbie Searcy, 91, Sept. 1 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Renee Stansbury, 38, Bakersfield, Sept. 2. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Michael Thompson, 72, Tulare, Aug. 31. Angels Cremation Service.
Pamela Leone VanRensselaer, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Donnie Wheeler, 84, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Angels Cremation Service.
Delbert Williams, 67, Fresno, Aug. 31. Angels Cremation Service.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
