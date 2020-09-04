SERVICES PENDING
Steve Aguilar, 59, Bakersfield, Aug. 10, Union Cemetery.
Joe Danny Arvallo, 55, Baker, July 9, Basham Funeral Care.
Pedro Mendez Alvarez, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 1, Basham Funeral Care.
Alejandro R. Beadle, 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 2, Basham Funeral Care.
Jonathan Cervantes, 22, Bakersfield, Aug. 20, Basham Funeral Care.
Dontae Lamarr Davis, 19, Bakersfield, Sept. 2, Basham Funeral Care.
Addolorata Donville, 82, Bakersfield, Sept. 1, Mission Family Mortuary.
Francis Monroe DeLong, 88, Taft, Aug. 29, Mission Family Mortuary.
Teresa Diane Falconer, 61, Bakersfield, Aug. 31, Mission Family Mortuary.
Jeffery Paul Grosser, 68, Bakersfield, Sept. 2, Basham Funeral Care.
Gertrude Araujo Hassey, 86, Bakersfield, Aug. 28, Mission Family Mortuary.
Jackie Lee Johnson, Infant, Bakersfield, Aug. 20, Basham Funeral Care.
Betty Sue Jones, 74, Bakersfield, Sept. 2, Basham Funeral Care.
Roberto Zepeda Lopez, 50, Bakersfield, Aug. 30, Basham Funeral Care.
Brian Christopher Losa, 56, Bakersfield, Sept. 1, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Arthur Martell Luminarias, 52, Sept. 1, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sally Ann McNally, 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 2, Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Maria Mercado, 61, Bakersfield, Sept. 2, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jeffrey Osburne, 62, Bakersfield, Sept. 4, Basham Funeral Care.
Elva Carolina Ramirez, 72, Bakersfield, Aug. 21, Basham Funeral Care.
Bobby Robertson, 68, Bakersfield, Sept. 3, Basham Funeral Care.
Barbara A, Terry 77, Wasco, Sept. 3, Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Mary Frances Tillery, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 30, Basham Funeral Care.
Wanell Trobaugh 87, Sept. 2, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rodolfo Garcia Velarde, 33, Shafter, Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Lyne Michele Ventolieri, 56, Sept. 1, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
John Milton Wilcox, 92, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
