Funeral services for Sept. 4, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Claudia Heinle, 83, Bakersfield, Sept. 2. Memorial Mass, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES SCHEDULED
Claudia Heinle, 83, Bakersfield, Sept. 2. Memorial Mass, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Juanita R. Spence, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 24. Visitation, 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 11, with a rosary at 6 p.m., at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Sept. 12 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, Bakersfield, Aug. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sharon M. Lamas, 81, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Delfina G. Martinez, 75, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Richard Charles Yahnke, 88, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 281,001
Deaths: 2,523
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 269,411
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.2
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.33
Updated: 9/2/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html