Funeral services for Sept. 4, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Betty Hedgeman, 58, Sept. 3 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Don Hicks, 71, Aug. 28 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Martha Mary Jackson, 97, Bakersfield, Aug. 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ma Soledad Lozano Lugo, 91, Aug. 28 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Cheryl Lynn Marshall, 58, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Timothy Booker Mcaffe, 74, Taft, Sept. 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jesus Jose Ochoa, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Fabian Quiroz Orduna, 79, Aug. 26 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Arthur Perez, 70, Aug. 28, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
William Sandren, 83, Visalia, Sept. 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Wilbur Stocker, 85, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Freda Sue Wagner, 72, Bakersfield, Aug. 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Henrietta Yanez, 90, Sept. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Nolan Carl Maupin, 90, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
