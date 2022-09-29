Funeral services for Sept. 30, 2022

Laurence S. Goscinski, 66, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Rosary, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Christine Lynn Acosta, 65, Bakersfield, Sept. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Charles Black Sr., 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Sanford John Brown, 81, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Atilano Tenorio Chavez, 47, Bakersfield, Sept. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sabrina Davis, 45, Bakersfield, Sept. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Shirley Dilley, 90, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Vincent Ortiz Hernandez, 62, Delano, Sept. 16 in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Majid Mojibi-Yazdi, 75, Bakersfield, Sept. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesus Corona Perez, 58, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Dannielle Miriam Rolfe, 56, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Raquel Salazar, 62, Delano, Sept. 27. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Guadalupe V. Salinas Jr., 66, Shafter, Sept. 26. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Maria Socorro Sanchez de Avalos, 72, Shafter, Sept. 21 in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Kenneth L. Sarver, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Leonel Rey Soltero, infant, Shafter, Sept. 16 in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Manuel Tavares, 95, Bakersfield, Sept. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
