Funeral services for Sept. 30, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Gina M. Cerda, 28, Bakersfield, Sept. 12. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Margie Simpson Coats, 81, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joseph McIntyre Corbin, 74, Bakersfield, Sept. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Susan Lynn Cox, 76, Bakersfield, Sept. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Joe Esnoz, 90, Wasco, Sept. 28 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Maria C. Guerrero, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 15. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Wesley Dean Howard, 66, Bakersfield, Sept. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Christina D. Jimenez, 33, Arvin, Sept. 25. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Bernice Ann Joiner, 86, Bakersfield, July 31. Mission Family Mortuary.
Eleftheria Mavrokefalos, 78, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Clarence Albert “Mitch” Mitchell, 68, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ann Louise Moreno, 54, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sandra Kay Palmer, 58, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Louise Lorene Robison, 84, Bakersfield, Sept. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Twila Jane Schilleci, 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Parmeet Singh, 30, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Sonya Lynn Shea, 82, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Philip Henry Steiner, 70, Bakersfield, Sept. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sheldon Lee Tarasut, 64, Lake Isabella, Sept. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Margaret Elaine McCann, 93, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
