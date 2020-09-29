SERVICES SCHEDULED
Kenneth Eugene Hall, 90, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Basham Hopson Funeral Care Chapel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Basham Hopson Funeral Care Chapel. Interment to follow at Arvin Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Viola Cox, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Walter Eugene Easley, 96, Bakersfield, Sept. 23. Pending. Mission Family Mortuary
Alfredo Flores, 37, Bakersfield, Sept. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Meri Kay Gannon, 58, Bakersfield, Sept. 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
Eric Jenkins, 60, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard L. Lauderdale, 76, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Shelly Ann Leach, 47, Bakersfield, Sept. 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
Hector Paz, 33, Sept. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Margarito Ramblas, 85, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Laura Thompson, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Debra Coreen Utley, 59, Bakersfield, Sept. 27. Mission Family Mortuary
Octavio Zerezero Vargas, 82, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard Watson, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Tony Yi, 79, Bakersfield, Sept. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
