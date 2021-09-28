Funeral services for Sept. 29, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Russell DeWitt Anthony, 66, Bakersfield, Sept. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
David Michael Apple, 58, Bakersfield, Sept. 23. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Pauline Barron, 95, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Natalie Renee Clark, 62, Bakersfield, Sept. 23. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Barbara Cook, 61, Tehachapi, Sept. 25. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Ray Garza, 75, Bakersfield, Sept. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Julie Ann Hansen, 62, Bakersfield, Sept. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ana Elsa Morales Hernandez, 58, Bakersfield, Sept. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Wanza Sue Holler, 88, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Greenlawn funeral Home Northeast.
Belen Kotz, 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Carmen Marie Letourneau, 93, Bakersfield, Sept. 22. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jose Cruz Lopez, Jr., 50, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Steve Anthony Louden, 68, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Pablo E. Mariz, 89. Bakersfield, Sept. 20. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Margie Ellen Napier, 69, Bakersfield, Sept. 23. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Kimberly Parks, 38, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Peter Louis Simmons, 85, Bakersfield, Sept. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sandy Swarts, 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 18. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Johnathan Henry Tate, 59, Bakersfield, Sept. 22. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
