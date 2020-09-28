SERVICES PENDING
Lisa Joanne Burkett, 55, Bakersfield, Sept. 23, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Viola Cox, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 25, Basham Funeral Care.
Karam Singh Garcha, infant, Bakersfield, Sept. 25, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Marion Earl Gunn, 89, Sept. 23, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Arthur Johnston, 94, Bakersfield, Sept. 22, Keepitsimplecremation.com.
Richard L. Lauderdale, 76, Bakersfield, Sept. 29, Peters Funeral Home.
Carmen Luna, 74, Wasco, Sept. 26, Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Maghan L. Plumley, 36, Bakersfield, Sept. 25, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Margarito Ramblas, 85, Bakersfield, Sept. 25, Basham Funeral Care.
Louise Reiser, 74, Bakersfield, Sept. 25, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Andy H. Sharp Jr., 77, Shafter, Sept. 28, Peters Funeral Home.
Jack Christopher Shipley, 51, Bakersfield, Sept. 20, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Laura Thompson, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 26, Basham Funeral Care.
Antonio "Toño" Tinajero, 67, Wasco, Sept. 26 in Bakersfield, Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Shirley Ann Walker, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 6, Keepitsimplecremation.com.
Richard Watson, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 25, Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.