Funeral services for Sept. 28, 2022

Fidel M. Gomez, 82, Shafter, Sept. 22. Visitation, 4 to 8 p.m., rosary, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Peters Funeral Home Shafter. Mass, 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Graveside, 2 p.m. at Shafter Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home Shafter, www.petersfuneralhomes.com.
Maria A. Duarte, 75, Bakersfield, Sept. 22. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jose C. Escamilla, 65, Bakersfield, Sept. 22. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Frank Santos Flores, 58, Bakersfield, Sept. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
James Ray Howell, 61, Bakersfield, Sept. 23. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Peninnah Dolores Leppke, 93, Bakersfield, Sept. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Irene Little, 76, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Jimmy M. Morales, 58, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ernest Enriquez Navarro, 66, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maria Oropeza-Tomas, 59, Bakersfield, Sept. 12. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Alma Rosa Perez Rodriguez, 51, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Jacqulynn Denise Stane, 70, Delano, Sept. 21. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Yoana E. Munoz Tovar, 27, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Nicolas E. Torres, 17, Bakersfield, Sept. 12 in Madera. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Gertrudes Avila Viray, 81, Delano, Sept. 18. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Fabious Worthy Jr., 53, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Diana Kaylene York, 68, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
