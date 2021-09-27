Funeral services for Sept. 28, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Dr. Byron Allen Dennis, 66, Bakersfield, April 22, 2020. Service at 1:15 p.m., Oct. 8 at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
SERVICES PENDING
Patrick M. Carabajal, 58, McFarland, Sept. 21. Delano Mortuary.
Isaac Chiprez, 25. McFarland, Sept. 26. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Marilyn Dean, 68, Wasco, Sept. 25. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Connie Alice Lopez, 58, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Peters Funeral Home Shafter
Salvador Pantoja Meza, 80, Bakersfield, Sept. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ramiro Eligio Ortega, 57, Richgrove, Sept. 23. Delano Mortuary.
Ruben Reyes Romo, 44, Bakersfield, Sept. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Randy Theodore Schmitter, 71, Bakersfield, Sept. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Philip Noah Torres, 40, Bakersfield, Sept. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jefferson Dwight Turner, 78, Bakersfield, Sept. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Douglas A. Walls, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
