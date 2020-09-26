SERVICES SCHEDULED
Robert Earl Duke, 85, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Graveside Wednesday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m., Wasco Memorial Park, 300 Leonard Ave. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
John Garner, 84, Bakersfield, Sept. 21. Graveside service, Monday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. at Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Bobby Leonard O’Rand, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 2. Celebration of life and reception, Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 11:30 a.m., Bakersfield City Fireman’s Hall, 7320 Wible Road, Bakersfield, CA 93313. Private graveside service, Bakersfield National Cemetery. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Hugh Kevin Sill, 70, Bakersfield, Sept. 21 in Los Angeles. Memorial Mass, 9:30 a.m. Sept. 29, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Berry Lee Clanton, 67, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Boyce Clark, 88, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Tazmein English, 21, Bakersfield, Sept. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Andrew Maize, 64, Bakersfield, Sept. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Rosalie Compus Peinado, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Elta Verniece Rucks, 98, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Thomas Willman, 73, Bakersfield, Sept. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
