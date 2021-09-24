Funeral services for Sept. 25, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Linda Barnett, 88, Sept. 13 in Bakersfield. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care Chapel, 620 Oregon St. Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Brian Allen, 45, Sept. 23 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Steven Charles Blankenship, 43, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Paulette Lotis Drake, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gabriel Enrique Gonzales, 45, Sept. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Paul Hernandez, 51, Sept. 23 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Neve Darlene Herndon, 83, Bakersfield, Sept. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Kenneth Wayne Jaynes, 67, Bakersfield, Sept. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Janice Logan, 69, Sept. 23 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Roberto Lopez-Ramos, 51, Sept. 22 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Roy Francis Malahowski, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Anthony Perry, 58, Sept. 23 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Kristine Lynn Staver, 74, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gladys Louise Stilwill, 81, Bakersfield, Sept. 18. Mission Family Mortuary.
Mikkayla N. Waggoner, 14, Bakersfield, Sept. 22 in Loma Linda, Calif. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
John Earl Welcher, 80, Lake Isabella, Sept. 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
