Funeral services for Sept. 24, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Phyllis J. Anderson, 62, Bakersfield, Sept. 20. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Ronald Howard Belair, 86, Bakersfield, Sept. 22. Neptune Society.
Naomi Castro, 80, Bakersfield, Sept. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Heather R. Ham, 33, Bakersfield, Sept. 22. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Peggy Heathcoat, 81, Bakersfield, Sept. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
David Leon, 52, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Martin Lopez, 46, Bakersfield, Sept. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Gracie Masters, 69, Bakersfield, Sept. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Jesse M. Mata, 34, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Gary Provolt, 78, Bakersfield, Sept. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Carlos Valdovinos Rodriguez, 73, Bakersfield, Sept. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Steven Thompson, 50, Bakersfield, Sept. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Mirle Ann Vanmeter, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 17. Rubio's Funeral Home.
NO SERVICES
Mildred Maxine Legler, 88, Bakersfield, Sept. 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Audie Leon Martin, 86, Lamont, Sept. 6.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html