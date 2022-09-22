Funeral services for Sept. 23, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Jesus Acosta, 82, Bakersfield, Sept. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Eddie D. Dollar, 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Terry Lynn Flores, 65, Bakersfield, Sept. 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Kenneth Fowler, 91, Bakersfield, Sept. 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Fidel M. Gomez, 82, Shafter, Sept. 22. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Hal Wayman Hannah, 84, Bakersfield, Sept. 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Evelyn LaVerne Hiebert, 87, Shafter, Sept. 22. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Leanne Kay Johnson, 71, Lake Isabella, Sept. 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Latania Louise McGill, 61, Bakersfield, Sept. 18. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Dana McQueen, 86, Bakersfield, Sept. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Robert Allen Moore, 73, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Anna Louise Neal, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 17. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Susan Anel Nicholson, 78, Bakersfield, Sept. 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Joshua Tyson Noyes, 41, Taft, Sept. 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Robert Darin Rodriguez, 60, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Paul William Slevkoff III, 67, Bakersfield, Sept 21. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
SERVICES SCHEDULED
Robert Edward Atkinson, 79, March 13, 2021, Bakersfield. Service Sept. 23, 10:00am. Greenlawn Mortuary NE by Waterfall.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
