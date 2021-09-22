Funeral services for Sept. 23, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Larry Thomas Adams, 79, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Eduardo Duran Archuleta, 39, Wasco, Sept. 19 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Florencio Camarena Avilez, 68, Bakersfield, Sept. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ida Ann Blanco, 66, Sept. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Richard Briceno, Jr., 68, Bakersfield, Sept. 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Manuel Magana Cervantes, 55, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Alma Funeral Home.
Billy Keith Davis, 86, Bakersfield, Sept. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lynda Ruth Dodds, 66, Weldon, Sept. 13. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Kenneth Wayne Ellis, 60, Lake Isabella, Sept. 16. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Domingo Garzaro, 71, Bakersfield, Sept. 13. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jose Maria Luque, 92, Delano, Sept. 19. Delano Mortuary.
Pedro Martinez Madrigal, 56, Wasco, Sept. 18 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Guadalupe Javier Martinez, 23, Wasco, Sept. 20 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Ruben Martinez Martinez, 62, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Alma Funeral Home.
Maria Del Carmen Neve, 55, Bakersfield, Sept. 20. Alma Funeral Home.
Gregory Noriega, 55, Bakersfield, Sept. 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Theresa Pena, 83, Bakersfield, Sept. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Kevin Dean Rowden, 52, Taft, Sept. 13. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Donald Bruce Schwerdetfager, 65, Bakersfield, Sept. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Hugh Nicholas Smith, 64, Bakersfield, Sept. 20. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Pete Centeno Soto Sr. 85, Bakersfield, Sept. 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
David John Sparling II, 43, Bakersfield, Sept. 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jimmy Wayne Spoon, 65, Bakersfield, Sept. 15. Alma Funeral Home.
Aurelio Suarez-Onofre, 76, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Alma Funeral Home.
James Edward Wilson, 85, Bakersfield, Sept. 19. Alma Funeral Home.
NO SERVICES
Ricky Everett Clemmons Jr., 26, Bakersfield, Sept. 15. Alma Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html