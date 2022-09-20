Funeral services for Sept. 22

SERVICES PENDING
Benigno M. Alas, 55, Los Angeles. Sept. 16. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jordan Jakobe Duran, 15, Bakersfield, Sept. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Donald E. Haworth, 60, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Bradley Alan Hilton, 54, Bakersfield, Sept. 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jerry Michael Jack, 63, Bakersfield. Sept. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
George Kress, 62, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Elias Luna, 57, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Salina Marie Martinez, 30, Las Vegas, Nev., Sept. 16. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Lynette Dawn Mooney, 43, Bakersfield, Sept. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Majorie Norbury, 75, Bakersfield, Sept. 19. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Wannetta Fay Porterfield, 85, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. KeepItSimpleCremation.com
Brenda Joyce Robinson, 73, Bakersfield, Sept. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Alan Dale Shannon, 65, Bakersfield, Sept. 11. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Barbara Ann Ross Smith, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Raul Trivino, 73, Bakersfield, Sept. 18. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Michael Williams, 35, Bakersfield, Sept. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 284,494
Deaths: 2,535
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 272,545
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.16
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 9/15/22
