Funeral services for Sept. 21, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Ruben Balderas, 69, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Sostenes Balderas, 69, Bakersfield, Sept. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Kimberly Barnes, 44, Visalia, Sept. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Cortez, 78, Arvin, Sept. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Gilberto Mireles Garcia, 73, Bakersfield, Sept. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Elinda Gonzaga, 71, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Juan Gonzalez, 63, Delano, Sept. 17. Delano Mortuary.
Elaine Louise Karmarkovic, 89, Sept. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ricky Liles, 62, Mojave, Sept. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Margarito E. Lopez, 78, Bakersfield, Sept. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Martin Lopez, 46, Bakersfield, Sept. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Pedro Salazar Luera, 69. El Centro, Sept. 17 in Arvin. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Donnie O. Mealer, 64, Bakersfield, Sept. 15. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Alfonso Estrada Narciso, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Kelly Ann Rodriguez, 60, Bakersfield, Sept. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Flora Rubin, 58, Bakersfield, Sept. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Crystal Ann Satterfield, 41, Bakersfield, Sept. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Evelyn Lorene Wells, 93, Bakersfield, Sept. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Hughey Young, 96, Wasco, Sept. 19. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Robert Young, 80, Bakersfield, Sept. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Roberta Marie Williams, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
