Funeral services for Sept. 2, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Arthur Dale Anama, 78, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Glenda Rose Fritchey-Fuller, 83, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Wood Family Funeral Service.
Santos Herrera Gonzalez, 75, Delano, Aug. 30. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Ruben Luis Hernandez, 61, Bakersfield, Aug. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Santos Herrera, 86, Delano, Aug. 30. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
George Leon Long, 81, Lake Isabella, Aug. 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
John W. Millington, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Roberta Rudnick Parson, 74, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Vesta Pollard, 98, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
George "Boogie" Rivas, 54, Bakersfield, Aug. 29. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Danny Michael Romero, 65, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jackie Samuel, 40, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Karen Louise Tucker, 69, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Mattie Louella Wilson, 78, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
