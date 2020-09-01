SERVICES SCHEDULED
Brandon Amick, 40, Bakersfield, Aug. 21.For service times please contact family. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Melissa Christian, 33, Bakersfield, Aug. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Juan Carlos Flores, 36, Fresno, Aug. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Moises Jaime Hernandez, 59, Bakersfield, Aug. 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ruben Montelongo Jr., Los Angeles, Aug. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dr. L. Wayne Quinn, 92, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Guadalupe Rodriguez, 62, Arvin, Sept. 1. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Sohindar Pal Singh Sandhu, 89, Bakersfield, Aug. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Marian Eleanor Schaffer, 94, Aug. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sylvia Mae Shaffer, 71, Aug. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Thomas Edward Thornsberry, 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Francisco “Kiko” Verdugo, 33, San Fernardo, Aug. 30. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Anthony Yates, 57, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
