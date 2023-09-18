SERVICES PENDING
Kenneth Virgil Arnold, 84, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES PENDING
Kenneth Virgil Arnold, 84, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Justina Alston, 29, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. Angels Cremation Service.
Christian Ambriz, 25, Bakersfield, Sept. 17. Angels Cremation Service.
Grady Finigan, 62, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Angels Cremation Service.
William Evan Harris, 86, Bakersfield, Sept. 14. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Vaughan Justice, 85, Tehachapi, Sept. 9. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Maria Del Carmen Ortega Lopez, 64, Sept. 10 in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Krista Lordan, 36, Bakersfield, Sept. 12. Angels Cremation Service.
Patricia Isabel Marquez, 60, Bakersfield, Sept. 14 in Los Angeles. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Robert Mettler, 87, Long Beach, Sept. 16. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Jacqueline Mora, 46, Santa Monica, Sept. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Ernesto Murillo Palmas, 68, Bakersfield, Sept. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Marion Parker, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Teresa Perez, 73, Wasco, Sept.12 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Janie Laverne Wilson, 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Manuel Enriquez Zarate, 59, Wasco, Sept. 17. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html