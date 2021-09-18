Funeral services for Sept. 19, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Donna Grace Back, 85, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Graveside service at 2 p.m., Sept. 23 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Eugene Crowe, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 7. Celebration of Life, 11 a.m., Sept. 21, Elks Lodge, 1616 30th St. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Louise Moosios, 81, Bakersfield, Sept. 12. Funeral service, 9:30 a.m., Sept. 20, St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Interment following at Union Cemetery. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Diana DeShields O'Neil, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Recitation of the Rosary, 6 p.m., Sept. 22, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., Sept. 23, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Interment following at Union Cemetery. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Sylvia Ann Brown, 80, Bakersfield, Sept. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gurmail Singh Gill, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Anna Marie Sessions, 85, Bakersfield, Sept. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Danielle S. Turner, 49, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Monica Valenzuela, 52, Bakersfield, Sept. 11. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
