Funeral services for Sept. 17, 2022

Antoinette Ogle Johnston “Toni,” 83, Shafter, Sept. 11. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at First Southern Baptist Church, 250 N. Kern St., Shafter, CA 93263. Graveside, 11 a.m. at Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter, CA 93263. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.

