Bonnie Bridges, 43, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Tyler Reis Cabral, 28, Bakersfield, Sep. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Altagracia Cavazos, 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Martin Chernek Jr., 96. Bakersfield, Sept. 12. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Maria Juana Ibarra De Ortega, Bakersfield, Sept. 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mary L. Flanagan, 95. Bakersfield, Sept. 5, Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Eliseo Verduzco Maldonado,13, Buttonwillow, Sept. 11. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Margaret "Maggie" Palmer, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Malcolm Richard Reay, 92, Mojave, Aug. 31. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Joe Henry Rios, 82, Bakersfield, Sep. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Marybelle “Teddy” Voorhees, 90, Bakersfield, Sept.10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Walter Laird Waters, 56, Lake Isabella, Aug. 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Alexandra Lorena Rossi, 57. Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
