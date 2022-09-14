Funeral services for Sept. 15

SERVICES PENDING
Vicente C. Aguilera, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 7. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Jamall Anderson Jr., 6, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Vincent Ray Buice, 32, Las Vegas, Nev., Aug. 23. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Andrea Jean Camit-Buxton, 46, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Edward Davenport, 65, Bakersfield, Sept. 13. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Maria Amparo Guillen, 63, Bakersfield, Sept. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Bacilisa Alvarez Herrera, 70, Shafter, Sept. 14. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Antonio Lanuza, 57, Wasco, Sept. 13. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Rutilio Velazquez Lupercio, 57, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jimmy M. Morales, 58, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Yoana E. Munoz Tovar, 27, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Ana Bertha Ortiz Huerta, 60, Bakersfield. Sept. 7. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Antonio Sanchez, 93, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Grace Marilee Van Horn, 92, Frazier Park, Sept. 8. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 281,763
Deaths: 2,532
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 269,764
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.24
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.33
Updated: 9/6/22
