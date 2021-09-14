Funeral services for Sept. 15, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Michael Penney, 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Committal service 9:15 a.m., Sept. 17 at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Raquel Castrejon Alberto, 74, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Donna Grace Back, 85, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joseph Everett Baird, 91, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Kenneth A. Bitters, 67, Salinas, Sept. 13. Healey Mortuary and Crematory.
Dorothy Blankenship, 80, Stockton, Sept. 9. Mission Family Mortuary.
Charles Henry Braughton, 82, Bakersfield, Sept. 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Allie Brown, 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Matthew Fontes Carrasco, 51, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. Mission Family Mortuary.
Marilyn E. Casey, 88, Bakersfield, Sept. 13. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Olga Cruz Castro, 57, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
John Gilbert Chavaria, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Deogracia Cisneros, 79, Earlimart, Sept. 13 in Porterville. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Rogelio Salazar Diaz, 47, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Donald John Dyer, 79, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
Santiago Gomez Gamboa, 58, Earlimart, Sept. 10 in Delano. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Robert Lester Hardin, 88, Taft, Sept 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Clara Elizabeth Kliewer, 95, Sept. 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
Marcel Martin Membrede, 81, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gregorio Mendez, 60, Bakersfield, Sept. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Antonio Avila Mora, 57, Delano, Sept. 11. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Ignacio Rojas, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Pete Ruiz, 68, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
