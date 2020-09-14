SERVICES PENDING
Epifanio Rivera Bernal, 51, Sept. 11, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jay Cecil Calhoun, 58, Bakersfield, Sept. 9, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Emerenciana De Los Santos, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 12, Basham Funeral Care.
Judith Elaine Doser, 54, Tehachapi, Sept. 5, Wood Family Funeral Service.
Gary Gale Frisbee, 78, Bakersfield, Sept. 8, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Betty Jean Grumbles, 86, Bakersfield, Sept. 11, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Esther Hunter, 86, Bakersfield, Sept. 14, Basham Funeral Care.
Maxine L. Keller, 88, Bakersfield, Sept. 7, Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Carrol Edward Koelzer, 93, Bakersfield, Sept. 11, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sandro Aguilar Lopez, 43, Bakersfield, Sept. 12, Basham Funeral Care.
Wanda Pearl Murphy, 70, Bakersfield, Sept. 12, Keepitsimplecremation.com.
Charles D. Palmgren, 81, Aug 15, Newcastle, Wyoming, Meridian Mortuary.
Tony Perez, 45, Shafter, Sept.12 in Bakersfield, Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Melinda Reyes, 50, Bakersfield, Sept. 12, Basham Funeral Care.
John Romero, 70, Bakersfield, Sept. 12, Basham Funeral Care.
Leticia Simos Runtal, 94, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Delano Mortuary.
Marybelle "Terry" Voorhees, 90, Bakersfield, Sept. 10, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Carol Lynn Lowe, 78, Bakersfield, Sept. 13, Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Hal Frederic Schulte, Jr., 97, Bakersfield, Sept. 13, Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
