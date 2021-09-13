Funeral services for Sept. 14, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Ramiro Guerrero Aguilar, 71, Aug. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sharon Baker, 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maria Guadalupe Moreno Castaneda, 61, Mexico, Sept. 10 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Steven Romero Chavez, 65, Sept. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Juan Salvador Cortez, 70, Wasco, Sept. 8 in Delano. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Norma Jean Haskins Hennessee, 78, Delano, Sept. 9. Delano Mortuary.
Ana Maria Eugenia Quiroz Lucero, 48, Aug. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Audie Leon Martin, 86, Lamont, Sept. 6.
Cruz Martinez, 93, Bakersfield, Sept. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Juan Rosas, Jr., 18, Wasco, Sept 10. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Danielle Suzanne Turner, 49, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Herman Lee Turney, 84, Oceano, Sept. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Martha G. Villagomez, 63, Shafter, Sept 10 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
