Martin Astorga, 57, Bakersfield, Aug. 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ana Luz Javier De Bishop, 65, Tulare, Sept. 12. Angels Cremation Service.
Cynthia Lee Branscum, 66, Bakersfield, Sep. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Dr. John Henry Close, MD, 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara.
Mary Cecelia Gallardo, 98, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
Fabian Gomez, 32, Delano, Sept. 8. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Erma Delores Hawkins, 88, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ruby Ann King, 86, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Mission Family Mortuary.
David Ocon, 43, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Angels Cremation Service.
Amado Chanona Perez, 39, Bakersfield, Sept. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Juan Diaz Quirino, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Johnny Carmona Rivas, 62, McFarland, Sept. 7. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Alfred Francis Shanley, 95, Ventura, Aug. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
Edgar Velasquez, 75, Inglewood, Sept. 11. Angels Cremation Service.
Joseph T. Wilkerson, 69, Bakersfield, Aug. 11 in Susanville. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
Preston A. Musquez, 41, Bakersfield, Aug. 23. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
