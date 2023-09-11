SERVICES PENDING
Angel Acosta, 58, Shafter, Sept. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Jessie Adames, 62, Bakersfield, Sept. 11. Angels Cremation Service.
Charles Daryl Anderson, 90, Bakersfield, Sept. 2. Funeraria Del Angel Hillcrest.
Robert Henry Anderson, 71, Bakersfield, Sept. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Veneranda Cabalo, 79, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Tomasa Guerra Chapa, 86, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Pedro Solis Chavez, 67, Bakersfield, Sept. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Janet Erassarret, 83, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Greenlawn Cemetery Northeast.
Fredericks Jeffery Garcia Sr., 83, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Greenlawn Cemetery Northeast.
Roland Gerstung, 91, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Angels Cremation Service.
Gabriel Gomez, 69, Lost Hills, Sept. 5. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Joyce Hattabaugh, 84, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
James Cleveland Johnson, 90, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Beverly S. Lofgren, 67, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Joaquin Lopez, 63, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Angels Cremation Service.
Dorothy Lorraine Lewis, 82, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Linda Moody, 72, Shafter, Sept. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Arilette Morales, infant, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Ricardo Olivo Sr., 67, Shafter, Sept. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Mendoza Soto, 64, Arvin, Sept. 6 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Joel Contreras Velez, 48, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Monarch Memorial.
Terry Wilson, 81, Shafter, Sept. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
