Funeral services for Sept. 12, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Robert "Bob" Crowe, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 7. Celebration of Life, Sept. 21, 11 a.m., Elks Lodge, 1616 30th St.
SERVICES PENDING
Johnny Boles, 58. Wasco, Sept. 10. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Nicholas Joseph Cornejo, 42, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gordon Louie, 67, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Vanessa Marie Reyes Pimienta, 28, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Fred W. Skidmore, 73, Taft, Sept. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Willie Williams, 83, Sept. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Richard G. Wybel, 67, Bakersfield, Sept. 2. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
