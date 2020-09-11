SERVICES PENDING
Francisco Alvarez, 66, Bakersfield, Sept. 6, Basham Funeral Care.
Telvin Armstrong, 22, Lone Pine, Sept. 8, Basham Funeral Care.
Jean Arrayet, 88, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
James Ash, 60, Bakersfield, Sept. 11, Keepitsimplecremation.com.
Hal P. Cline, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 8, Mission Family Mortuary.
Edward Clinton, 56, Bakersfield, Sept. 9, Basham Funeral Care.
Ana Adelaida Cruz, 68, Bakersfield, Sept. 11, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Victor Joseph Daugherty, 45, Bakersfield, Aug. 29, Mission Family Mortuary.
Dwayne Duncan, 43, Bakersfield, Aug. 29, Basham Funeral Care.
Jorge Sigala Gomez, 63, Loma Linda, Sept. 7, Basham Funeral Care.
Jennifer Carol Hicks-James, 49, Bakersfield, Aug. 26, Mission Family Mortuary.
Helen Inez Hyatt, 100, Delano, Sept. 10, Delano Mortuary.
Saran Dadd Kamboj, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 10, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Yeimi Hedit Miranda Medina, 39, Bakersfield, Sept. 9, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Edith Marine Mills, 103, Bakersfield, Sept. 8, Mission Family Mortuary.
Wanda Faye Mills, 83, Bakersfield, Sept. 10, Mission Family Mortuary.
Carla E. Mooney, 63, Bakersfield, Sept. 6, Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Teresa Mosley, 61, Los Angeles, Sept. 7, Basham Funeral Care.
Leo Michael Parra, 83, Bakersfield, Sept. 4, Mission Family Mortuary.
Beau Justin Pingry, 31, Bakersfield, Sept. 9, Keepitsimplecremation.com.
Monica Ramos, 28, Bakersfield, Sept. 8, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Darius Ricardo, 25, Bakersfield, Aug. 28, Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Remedios Carranza Sanchez, 58, Delano, Sept. 5, Delano Mortuary.
David Joseph Strauser, 69, Bakersfield, Sept. 4, Mission Family Mortuary.
James Gregory Thompson, 68, Rosamond, Aug. 30, Keepitsimplecremation.com.
Otis William Wright Jr., 78, Bakersfield, Sept. 7, Mission Family Mortuary.
Arturo Reyes Zuniga, 64, Bakersfield, Sept. 9, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.