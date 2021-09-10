Funeral services for Sept. 11, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Trinidad Barrera, 42, Bakersfield, Sept. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Delfina Carrillo, 74, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Roy Crook Jr., 55, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Findley Gazaway, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Roosevelt Gregory Jr., 67, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Dawn (Judy) Jolane Holloway, 74, Tehachapi, Sept. 5. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jennie Jones, 88, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rosella Marie Kirkpatrick, 94, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Richard Edgar Kroll Sr., 80, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jose Ramirez Llamas, 85, Bakersfield, Sept. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Larry Richard Lostetter, 78, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Janine Maddux, 39, Bakersfield, Sept. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Audi Leon Martin, 86, Lamont, Sept. 21.
Rosemary Andress Miller, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
Marta Morataya-Castro, 85, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
David Lawrence Prince, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Maria Isabel Rojas-Preciado, 69, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Charlotte Lorene Rowland, 91, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
Rudy Diaz Tirado, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
NO SERVICES
Christian James Blom, 92, Bakersfield, Sept. 7. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
