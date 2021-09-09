Funeral services for Sept. 10, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Jane Louise Armstrong, 84, Bakersfield, Sept. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Esther Bajema, 102, Aug. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Patrick Lee Clark, 69, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Juan Salvadore Cortez, 70, Wasco, Sept. 8 in Delano. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Javier Solis Duran, 59, Shafter, Sept 4. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Carolyn Sue Dye, 81, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Barbara Gipson, 71, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Louie Grijalva, 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Olivia Gutierrez, 76, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
John Earl Hinkle, 56, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Barry Humphrey, 63, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Marcel Membrede, 80, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Mercedes Lara, 79, Wasco, Sept. 7 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Suzzanne Lozano, 62, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Luis Martinez, 38, Minneapolis, Minn., Aug. 29. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ruben Martinez Martinez, 62, Bakersfield, Sept. 1. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mary Muniz, 64, Bakersfield, Sept. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Charlene Sharon O’Connor, 79, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Dorlena Powell, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Garvin Prichett, 62, Bakersfield, Sept. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Terry Lynn Ross, 54, Sept. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Alvin Samuel, 23, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Basham Funeral Care.
Frank O. Sanchez Jr., 69, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tim Schnitker, 63, Bakersfield, Sept. 4. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Sherese Deon Simmons-Spencer, 57, Bakersfield, Aug. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jimmy Allen Steen, 85, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ronnie Lee Stevens, 64, Phoenix, Sept. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Karen M. Stout, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 8. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Carlos Valdez, 48, Bakersfield, Aug. 23. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ignacio Valdez Sr., 74, Bakersfield, Sept. 3. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Gabino Guzman Valentin, 51, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
NO SERVICES
Trenidad Nieto Alvarez, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Donald Alvin Baldwin, 81, Ridgecrest, Aug. 28. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Carol Susan Brown, 68, Tehachapi, Sept. 3. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
James Laughlin, 64, Bakersfield, July 23. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Karen Minghinelli, 53, Bakersfield, Aug. 27. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
