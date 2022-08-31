Funeral services for Sept. 1, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Linda E. Proudfoot, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Visitation, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara. Graveside, 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Historic Union Cemetery. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Carlos Aceves Jr., 51, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ulises Avilez, 34, Lost Hills, Aug. 30. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Victor Flores Castro, 61, Lake Isabella, Aug. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Charles D. Dott, 67, Wofford Heights, Aug. 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Bobbie Sue Ebel, 91, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Hideo Larry Hayashi, 78, Bakersfield, July 21. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Garret Kristopher-Paul, 25, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Dale Allan Lewis, 77, Pine Mountain Club, Aug. 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Sabina B. Magbaleta, 92, Delano, Aug. 26. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Cynthia Ann Powell, 58, Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Roland Samuelson, 87, Bakersfield, August 22. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Mary Ann Schisler, 95, Bakersfield, August 23. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Juanita R. Spence, 82, Bakersfield, August 24. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Marion Joy Stuchlik, 94, Bakersfield, August 23. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Bryon Elton Walker, 57, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
William Dewey Winder, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Callie Kathryn Zimmerman, 99, Bakersfield, Aug. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Calvin Alfred Parker, 90, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 279,785
Deaths: 2,523
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 269,152
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.32
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.33
Updated: 8/30/22
