Funeral services for Sept. 1, 2021

Frank Calvin Adkins, 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Pedro Zavala Arcos, 32, Taft, Aug. 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Manuel Reyes Arriaga, 59, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Rommie Dee Austin, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lois Elvis Banks, 48, Aug. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Waylon Cannaday, infant, Bakersfield, Aug. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Mona Louise Crowe, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Sindy Rangel De Leon, 52, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Luis " Guicho" Galvan, 55, McFarland, Aug. 30 in Delano. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Rufina Gonzalez, 73, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Billy Charles Johnson, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 27. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Fernando Rocha Leal, 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Phillip Jason Leon, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Rosemary Maese, 61, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Andrea Malave, 33, Bakersfield, Aug 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Letha Marnell McNutt, 77, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Isabel Melendez, 65, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Federico Saldana Molina, 76, Aug. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Charles Nolan, 67, Bakersfield, Aug. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Laura Kay Ornelas, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jesus Pizano, 70, Delano, Aug. 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Cecilia Saldana, 39, Wasco, Aug. 28 in Kernville. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Fernando Ramirez Sanchez, 72, Bakersfield, Aug. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Marvin L. Seibel, 88, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lise Renee Stark, 52, Taft, Aug. 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Margaret Frances Strebeck, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 29. Peters Funeral Home.
Dewann Templeton, 44, Bakersfield, Aug. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Oscar Octavio Torres, 50, Shafter, Aug. 26 in Delano. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Rosa Elvia Felix Trejo, 36, Tulare, Aug. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Samaiah Rose Valencia, 18, Shafter, Aug. 27. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Thiago Matias Valladares, Infant, Shafter, Aug. 27 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
James Samuel Wallick, 57, Bakersfield, Aug. 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
